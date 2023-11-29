UTRGV officially buys Majestic Theatre in Brownsville

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is officially the new owner of the historic Majestic Theatre in downtown Brownsville.

The iconic theatre on Elizabeth Street and 10th Street was built in 1948.

The building will now serve as a performing arts center and the university said they have plans to preserve the theatre as much as possible, that includes keeping the Majestic Theatre sign.

"There are some pieces in there that are really in good shape that we'll be able to perhaps restore a little bit or clean up, but we'll be able to clean up and bring it back to its glory," Dean of the College of Fine Arts Dr. Jeffrey Ward said.

UTRGV said renovation plans are still in the works, and they hope to move in by fall 2026.