UTRGV officially introduces its first ever swimming & diving coach

1 hour 52 minutes 53 seconds ago Thursday, March 21 2024 Mar 21, 2024 March 21, 2024 2:44 PM March 21, 2024 in Sports
By: Bella Michaels

EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV introduces its first ever swimming & diving head coach, Betsy Graham. Having started a new program back in 2006, Graham says she will bring that experience with her to create a successful culture at UTRGV. Watch video above for more.

