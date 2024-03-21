UTRGV officially introduces its first ever swimming & diving coach
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV introduces its first ever swimming & diving head coach, Betsy Graham. Having started a new program back in 2006, Graham says she will bring that experience with her to create a successful culture at UTRGV. Watch video above for more.
