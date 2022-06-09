UTRGV partners with Valley first responders for ASL classes

UTGRV is teaming up with local first responders to help them learn American Sign Language.

The classes aim to help first responders communicate with a person who is deaf or hard of hearing.

"They are able to break that communication gap to get descriptions of people or pretty much make a picture of what is going on," Brownsville Police Department Spokesperson Martin Sandoval said.

First responders are also learning about the deaf culture.

Sandoval says that by taking classes, they are hoping to bridge a gap between the deaf community and first responders.