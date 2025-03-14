UTRGV QB Eddie Lee Marburger speaks on return to the Valley to help set foundation for Vaqueros football program

UTRGV spring football practice allows the first chance to see quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger take the field as a Vaquero.

The star quarterback shined in the Valley during his high school days with Sharyland Pioneer. Now, he's back in the RGV to finish off his college career as the hometown hero.

"I never knew there would be a football team down here," Marburger said when asked if he ever dreamed of the possibility of one day suiting up for a football team in the Valley, an idea that was still barely in its infancy when he was being recruited out of high school. "I guess I heard about it when I was a junior in college. When the opportunity arose, I took it."

Marburger led Sharyland Pioneer to a regional semifinal appearance back in his high school playing days.

He's spent four years at UTSA as a backup quarterback to Frank Harris and Josh Adkins, only starting two games in his time as a Roadrunner.

He entered the transfer portal in December of 2024 and is now fighting for that starting quarterback position with the Vaqueros, but joining the team in its first season is about far more than the opportunity for more playing time.

"One thing that I want to add to this team is leadership because I'm an older dude," Marburger said. "I got to see a couple more things than they have. But just be a mentor to the younger guys cause the younger guys have a lot of talent."

The Vaqueros have yet to officially announce whether or not Marburger will serve as the definitive top option at quarterback next fall, but the experience he's racked up at the Division I level is expected to give him a strong edge in any quarterback competition.

"He looks good," UTRGV head coach Travis Bush said on Monday of what he's seen of Marburger so far. "He's still learning things but definitely has college experience. He's played in SEC games. Different from anyone else on our roster, so really looking for that maturity, that leadership, the experience to come in at that position... He's really looked good so far and we'll see how he progresses."

UTRGV still has 11 more practices to complete before the spring game on April 17th.