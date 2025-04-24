UTRGV researchers study how being bilingual impacts an autistic child's language development

Researchers at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley are studying the impacts of autism on kids in the Valley.

A new study is looking at how being bilingual impacts a child's language development.

This study is focusing on the language skills of kids with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Experts want to learn how to provide better care to families whose first language isn't English.

The percentage of homes in the Valley that are linguistically isolated are some of the highest in the country. Around 30 percent of homes in Starr County have difficulty with English, 15 percent in Hidalgo and Willacy counties, and nearly 16 percent in Cameron County.

Nearly one in four Texas public school students speak a language other than English at home.

This is why Dr. Cecilia Montiel-Nava and her team of graduate students at UTRGV are conducting this study that is being funded by the National Institutes of Health.

The university is looking for 150 autistic and non-autistic kids between the ages of nine and 11 years old who are bilingual and monolingual.

Moms like Rocio Calderon say these types of studies are needed here in South Texas.

"We are actually doing things in a different way that includes the families that are respectful, and for me that means a lot. It means a lot for my children to know that they have a place in this and that it is a respectful place," Calderon said

Families can receive up to $120 in gift cards if they qualify and participate in the study.

Anyone interested in participating in the study can reach out via email at bechildlab@utrgv.edu.

Watch the video above for the full story.