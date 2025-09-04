UTRGV seeking feedback following first home football game

UTRGV is looking ahead to the next game after their first was one for the books, with over 12,700 attending the inaugural game on Aug. 30 in Edinburg.

“The experience was electric, it was super fun it was the first game, so everybody was super hyped,” UTRGV freshman Jesus Rodriguez said.

Some students are still celebrating the Vaqueros' 66-0 victory over Sul Ross State, but many students said the biggest challenge happened before kickoff when they had to park far from the Robert & Janet Vackar Stadium

Prior to the game, UTRGV added more than 2,000 parking spaces last week and free ride shuttle services were also available for students and fans.

“Students have the same park and ride options as the general public, so they have the opportunity to park here and take the shuttle for free,” UTRGV Senior Associate Athletic Director Derek Schramm said. “They can also drive and park on the orange and gray lot on Doolittle, there’s plenty of parking available, and it’s not that far of a walk."

Other students said they didn’t even make it to game day.

UTRGV provided 3,000 free tickets to students that were claimed within minutes of being available.

Freshman Jose Reyna said some of his friends resorted to spending $800 for a ticket to the historic game.

“I felt bad for them ‘cause that was his FAFSA money just for one game,” Reyna said.

The university said they were not selling tickets that high in price.

“All of our student tickets were free and they’re going to remain free just like all of our other sports,” Schramm said. “If they did choose to buy tickets through UTRGV athletics, they would’ve been $15 for standing room or $20 for a reserved ticket."

The university is warning students against buying tickets from second and third parties.

“It’s crazy to think that a UTRGV football single game ticket would be going for that much,” Schramm said.

UTRGV said 25% of ticket holders that received a survey seeking feedback for future home games have submitted their feedback.

Of those responses, there is an 85% satisfaction rate, the university said.

The survey is being emailed to those who bought a ticket to the game.

The UTRGV faces the Langston University Lion in their next home game set for Sat., Sept. 13, 2025.

Click here for ticket information.

Watch the video above for the full story.