UTRGV student in Brownsville under isolation after testing positive for virus
BROWNSVILLE – A university student resident in Brownsville has tested positive for the coronavirus. The student had recently traveled outside the state.
According to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, the student had briefly returned from their trip on March 14 to pick up items from their apartment. They were living at the Casa Bella Apartments.
On March 16, the student returned once again to the apartment from the trip and remained isolated, according to a release.
