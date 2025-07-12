UTRGV volleyball announces recruiting class ahead of 2025 season

The UTRGV volleyball team announced their additions to the team ahead of the 2025 season.

The class includes one senior, two juniors, one sophomore, and five freshmen.

The upperclassmen transferring to the team include Sujeili Mermella, a setter and defensive specialist from St. John's, and Valentina Sarti Ciprianani, a senior right side from Cal State Bakersfield. The team is also adding Martina Franco, a sophomore outside hitter who spent the 2024 season at UTSA and totaled 120 kills as a freshman.

The freshman class is headlined locally by Carmina Tijerina, a graduate of Brownsville St. Joseph Academy. She follows in the footsteps of her sister Regina, who also played for the UTRGV volleyball team several years ago.