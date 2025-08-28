UTRGV Women's basketball will host Texas at the Bert Ogden Arena
Edinburg, TX -- The UTRGV Women's basketball team will host the Texas Longhorns at the Bert Ogden Arena December 10th at 6:30 p.m.
The last time they were here, the Vaqueros drew a program record 6,591 fans which became the largest crowd to watch a women's basketball game in the RGV.
They will also host The University of Houston over at the UTRGV Fieldhouse on November 20th at 6:30 p.m.
"Since I've been here we've always tried to play the best and I think it helps us when it comes to conference season because if you can play and compete against one of the top 5 teams in the country, we'll know we have a chance in the Southland Conference," stated Head Coach Lane Lord.
