UTRGV women's soccer acting head coach Audra Larson speaks on mindset as conference play draws near

The UTRGV women's soccer team will be at home in Edinburg this Thursday and Sunday.

The team lost last week 2-0 at home to Louisiana. Now, they're gearing up for two more games in Edinburg over the next week.

Acting head coach Audra Larson, stepping up for Mark Foster who's on medical leave, feels confident the team has what it takes to win at a high level once they get around to conference play.

"I think for us, we're really using these games leading up to conference play, just to get ready for those games," Larson said. "For us, that's just been the message. Keep your heads up, continue to believe. This group has a lot of talent. It's just trying to crack that now so we can show it out there."

The Vaqueros women's soccer team starts their match against Texas A&M-San Antonio on Thursday. Then, they take the field again at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday to face off against Texas Lutheran.