UTRGV women's soccer holds first practice of the 2025 season

UTRGV held it's first practice in preparation for next season for the women's soccer team.

The team finished with a record of 7-7-5 last fall.

It was UTRGV's first season being a part of the Southland Conference and they were able to grab a spot in the SLC tournament, falling to Stephen F. Austin.

This year, the team boasts a more mature group leading the way. They're hoping that means they're in for some significant improvement this season.

"We had a really young team last year, we think with a little bit maturity and knowing our way around the league, that added with some of the girls that we have coming new faces will allow us to take another step forward and hopefully we'll not just be in the tournament next year but challenging the winner and hopefully we'll win one soon," said UTRGV Women's soccer head coach, Mark Foster.