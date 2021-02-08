Vaccine wristband distribution in Edinburg starts at 7 a.m.

Vaccine wristband distribution for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic later this week will begin at 7 a.m. at HEB Park in Edinburg on Monday.

DHR officials say four COVID-19 vaccine wristbands will be distributed per vehicle until 11 a.m. on a first come, first served basis at HEB Park located at 1616 S. Raul Longoria Rd.

People 65 and older and those with disabilities who are unable to travel to the distribution site can call 956-362-6843 for further instructions on securing a wristband.

Entrance to the park will close to incoming traffic at 11 a.m.

Those who receive a wristband Monday morning will obtain a vaccine on Wednesday at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

DHR officials expect to receive another shipment of vaccines later this week.