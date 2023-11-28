Valley advocacy organization criticizes Operation Lone Star

An advocacy organization wants the Department of Public Safety to change their pursuit policy.

The group, Human Rights Watch, accuses the department of human rights violations. They claim police chases between troopers and suspected smugglers during Operation Lone Star are more likely to be deadly.

Under Operation Lone Star, DPS says they've saved hundreds of migrant children.

The Human Rights Watch says their data found, since the start of Operation Lone Star, chases have led to the deaths of 74 people and have injured another 189.

"We were hearing reports of border residents seeing an increase in these very dangerous high-speed pursuits," Human Rights Watch Consultant Norma Herrera said.

It was those reports that pushed Human Rights Watch to investigate Operation Lone Star.

Governor Greg Abbott launched the operation in 2021, as a response to a rise in illegal immigration. Human Rights Watch does research and advocacy for human rights.

"We found a higher rate of collisions, injuries, deaths and so what this means is there is harm to border residents specifically," Herrera said.

About 77 pages of data, along with accounts from witnesses and expert interviews, were published on Monday. The researchers suggest pursuits under Operation Lone Star were more likely to end in deaths, injuries or property damage.

Human Rights Watch data found an increase in high speed chases in counties where Operation Lone Star resources are deployed, including all Rio Grande Valley counties.

Local DPS Spokesperson Sgt. Guadalupe Cazares says troopers chase drivers for a specific reason, safety.

"The people that are putting the community in danger, civilians in danger, are the people that are fleeing," Sgt. Cazares said.

Cazares said the increase in chases is because there are more resources than before, more eyes on the roads. He believes the added resources are needed for both border communities and migrants.

As a conclusion to the report, Human Rights Watch calls on DPS to stop chasing suspected smugglers and trespassers.

A policy that DPS says for now will stay in place.

Watch the video above for the full story.