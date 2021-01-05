Valley bakeries prepare for Three Kings Day
Bakeries across the Rio Grande Valley are preparing for Three Kings Day.
The religious holiday, which falls on Wednesday, is traditionally celebrated with rosca de reyes.
At La Estacion Bakery in Mission, employees spent months preparing for the holiday.
"I start preparing the fruit around October, November, so it could be ready for the dough," said manager Leonor Bejar.
La Estacion prepared more than 1,000 for the holidays.
The coronavirus pandemic dampened sales during the past few months. Bejar said she's hopeful Three Kings Day will provide a boost.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
100 doses of COVID-19 vaccine headed to Willacy County State Jail
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Tacos Pepe
-
Hidalgo County's first COVID-19 vaccination clinic hits capacity hours before opening
-
Push underway to vaccinate nursing home, assisted living residents against COVID-19
-
Seniors confused, frustrated with lack of information about vaccine availability