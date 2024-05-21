Valley Baptist to hold training to teach women about Preeclampsia

About half a million moms in the United States suffer from a condition known as Preeclampsia.

It mostly impacts women during and after pregnancy. One of the groups of women most likely to suffer from this condition are Hispanic women.

Preeclampsia can cause a stroke and even seizures that damages the organs and can cause death. Women with a medical history with diabetes and hypertension are more likely to develop this condition.

Valley Baptist Director of Women's Services Miriam Longoria says a large percentage of women in the Rio Grande Valley do not have medical attention and lack prenatal care.

Valley Baptist will be holding a training to teach women about the condition this week.

"We include Preeclampsia teaching in all of our childbirth classes, we are having a luncheon of Preeclampsia awareness at the hospital," Longoria said. "Our teen mommies, they are also at risk. Pregnancy does not discriminate in age, or race. If you are a teen mom, you are just as much at risk than a mom who is 35."

Preeclampsia usually starts after 20 weeks during a pregnancy and up to six weeks after delivery.

Some things doctors say pregnant women should look out for including swollen eyes, blurry vision, headaches, abdominal pains, nausea and light sensitivity.

Valley Baptist says they train doctors in every department to be on the lookout for these symptoms in patients in case of an emergency.