Valley beekeeper warns of peak wasp season as summer heat continues

A beekeeper is offering a warning as the summer heat ramps up.

It's peak wasp season, and beekeeper Walter Schumacher has gotten phone calls from people across the Rio Grande Valley asking him to relocate bees hives and wasp nests.

Schumacher wants people and pets to be careful, especially with wasp nests.

They can usually grow into a large gray-colored egg shape, and they could be hiding in a tree or, in a case in Harlingen, in the bushes.

A wasp nests the size of a watermelon was found at a home on Ann Arbor Street, in a neighborhood off Dixieland Street and Garrett Road.

Schumacher said compared to bees, a wasp can sting multiple times and if you're allergic to them, the sting could be deadly.

The recommendation is to get the nest removed by a professional.

"We do remove and relocate Mexican Honey Wasps, but we don't collect anything from them," Schumacher said. "If it starts to get cold here, they'll migrate south towards Mexico, and then they'll leave that structure and then just come back to it."

Schumacher says wasps are more common during the warmest times of the year. Similar to bees, wasps are pollinators.

If you do find yourself around them, do not swat them as they are agitated by movements, cover your eyes and get indoors or in your car to avoid wasps trying to sting you.

If you do find yourself in a dangerous situation with bees or wasps, it's recommended to call 911.

Schumacher said if you don't bother them, they'll leave you alone.

Watch the video above for the full story.