Valley bike sales spike amid pandemic, gym closures possible factor

MISSION – Since gyms are closed, many people are finding ways to stay active and in shape. So much so, a local bike shop owner says he’s close to being sold out.

Inside of Trek Bike Trek Bicycle in Mission, racks are cleared and most of the bikes still there are already sold.

For the past three weeks, owner Jesus Mendiola has seen a spike of about 30% in bike sales and services. He says he has been making orders about twice a week.

Mendiola believes the with pandemic going on, more people are turning to cycling for exercise and a way to spend time with family.

Watch the video above for the full story.