Valley birth center sees increase in expecting mothers due to coronavirus

The Holy Family Birth Center in Weslaco is a nonprofit, licensed women's healthcare facility, which recently has seen an increase in mothers due to coronavirus concerns.

Executive Director Sandra De La Cruz-Yarrison said at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic they were surprised to see more mothers reaching out.

"I think at first we saw an influx of moms who were just, you know, maybe being cautious or worried about the situation and so we did see a lot of new orientations," De La Cruz said. ”And then it kind of just steadied out and then I think we saw another influx as the numbers started to rise.”

