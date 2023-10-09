Valley businesses prepare for Winter Texans' arrival

It's that time of the year when temperatures begin to drop and Winter Texans start to arrive. As they start to show up, local businesses are also starting to get ready.

Gonzales Burgers is a hideaway burger joint in Donna. With no business sign, this once convenience store turned into a restaurant is now a hot spot for Winter Texans.

From October to March, Winter Texans give the Valley's economy a boost.

Enrique Cavazos runs Gonzales Burgers with his two aunts. He says the restaurant became a popular spot for Winter Texans after a seasonal visitor stopped by with a flat tire and later brought his friends.

Cavazos says "snowbirds" are starting to show up now and more will continue to come over the next few weeks.

"Oh, it just gets busier and busier, slowly but surely, it gets busier and busier. We start ordering more meat, more produce, more whatever we need, and it just gets busier and busier and then when the Winter Texans are here by January, we're really busy so for three months straight it's non-stop," Cavazos said.

Cavazos says they are only open from September to May during lunchtime. He says before, they had a bigger menu, but narrowed it down to just burgers to keep up with the influx of Winter Texans.

Cavazos says during winter, locals don't come in as much because the wait time gets longer.

He says he believes this year will be a busy year for them again because they expect Canadians to come down to the Rio Grande Valley.