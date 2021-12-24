Valley churches taking safety precautions at Christmas services

Churches across the Valley are taking precautions to stay safe during Christmas services

Hundreds of worshippers are expected to celebrate Christmas Eve at the Basilica of our Lady San Juan del Valle.

"We're not asking proof of vaccination to enter the Basilica, but it is highly recommended and it is an act of love,” said rector Jorge Gomez.

Even though it is not required to wear a facemask in public spaces in Texas, it’s very different in Tamaulipas, including at religious services where capacity is at 75 percent.

“Using a facemask indoors is still not optional, it is mandatory, “ said spokesperson for the Diocese of Matamoros, Alan Camargo Muñiz.

At St. Mark Methodist Church in McAllen, communion will be handed out with extra protection.

"We take steps with making sure our servers are wearing masks, that they're wearing gloves,” said Pastor Walter Prescher.

Religious leaders say they will continue to monitor the omicron variant and make changes to their COVID-19 protocols depending on what health authorities recommend.