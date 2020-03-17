x

Valley cities issue local disaster declarations

3 hours 40 minutes ago Tuesday, March 17 2020 Mar 17, 2020 March 17, 2020 6:08 PM March 17, 2020 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic

WESLACO – Cities across the Rio Grande Valley issued disaster declarations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Statements were released from several local governments this week. The majority of Valley cities are limiting public gatherings to less than 50 people by law.

View the statements released by cities below.

This list will be updated as announcements are made available.

