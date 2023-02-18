Valley coalition shares illegal dumping concerns

A coalition called Voces Unidas is asking local leaders to address issues surrounding illegal dumping and other health concerns in colonias.

According to a study by the Voces Unidas Housing Coalition, illegal dumping is the number one concern for colonia residents.

The study was done in colonias near illegal dumping sites. Those conducting the study found that people in those communities worried about the flooding issues that can come from illegal dumping.

"Some of the recommendations were to take the community educational program that they have and campaign about it, make sure that the entire county is aware of what the problems are and how the ripple effect really causes problems throughout the county,” Amber Arriaga-Salinas said.

Voces Unidas also asked that county leaders find ways to make the monthly cost of the proposed garbage collection program more affordable to encourage more people to use it.

Hidalgo County officials said it’s something they’re looking into.

“It's kind of what we're exploring right now and trying to figure out a best way to be able to address the illegal dumping issue next to drainage,” Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes said. “This is a huge problem in our area."