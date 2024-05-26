Valley community gathers for tournament in honor of Caleb Ramirez
Over the weekend, 14 Rio Grande Valley high school football teams gathered for a tournament in honor of the 8-year-old boy killed while riding his bike in Pharr back in April.
Caleb Ramirez was a football player, just like his brothers.
The tournament doubled as a fundraiser for Ramirez's family. The tournament was a two-day event, honoring their teammate, brother and son.
"This isn't a regular tournament," tournament organizer Jennifer Garza said. "To be doing what he's not able to do anymore, it's a blessing."
