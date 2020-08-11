Valley company refurbishing computers for students

Times are changing and technology inside the home is now more necessary.

More Rio Grande Valley schools are moving online and more students are going to start needing computers.

One group is taking old junk and turning into computers kids can use. Making re-use out of stacks of decommissioned computers, a recycling company that's now taken on a non-profit venture.

Skyler Stoleson is the director of TMR Charities, out their tech warehouse in McAllen and their newly formed Project Vickie. They’re turning piles of old machines into something that a student can use.

They're accepting any old computers, from individuals or businesses.

If someone in your household needs a computer, you can contact this group by going to TMRcharities.org and apply.

Watch the video for the full story.