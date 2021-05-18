Valley congressman meets with VP Harris

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez released pictures of a virtual meeting he had on Monday with Vice President Kamala Harris.

The congressman said our communities, Border Patrol agents and immigration system are overwhelmed, and something needs to be done.

President Biden named the Harris as his point person for the border emergency last March.

Gonzalez said he also pressed Harris to re-open the international bridges as they've been closed to most travelers since last spring.