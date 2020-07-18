Valley coronavirus-related death rates higher than in some larger Texas counties

The coronavirus data from the Department of State Health Services could be slightly off than what local governments directly report.



Cameron's County’s curve on the state website as of Friday, didn’t reflect the 10 deaths that were reported by local officials on Thursday evening.

Hidalgo County has had 21 deaths in July per 100,000 people – more than Harris and Bexar counties.



State Regional Health Director Dr. Emily Prot says officials aren't just worried about older populations dying now as a prediction they made early on begins to show in the data.



“We do have larger risk factors in our young population with chronic diseases," Prot said.



