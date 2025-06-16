Valley disaster recovery centers change weekend business hours
Business hours at disaster recovery centers in the Rio Grande Valley are changing, according to a news release.
FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration have been offering face-to-face help to residents in all four counties that were affected by the severe March storms.
The news release said beginning on Saturday, June 21, new weekend hours of operation will be put into place at all seven centers.
On Saturdays, the centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be closed on Sundays. Weekday hours will remain the same, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to the news release. All disaster recovery centers will be closed on Thursday, June 19, for the Juneteenth Holiday and for the Fourth of July.
To apply for SBA assistance online, click here. Applicants can also call the SBA Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
To apply for FEMA assistance online, click here. Applicants can also call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.
Below is the full list of disaster recovery centers across the Valley:
Cameron County
San Benito Parks and Recreation Building
705 N Bowie St.
San Benito
Harlingen Convention Center
701 Harlingen Heights
Harlingen
Hidalgo County
Las Palmas Community Center
1921 N. 25th St.
McAllen
Pharr Development and Research Center
850 W. Dicker Rd
Pharr
Weslaco EDC
275 S. Kansas Ave.
Weslaco
Starr County
Starr County Courthouse Annex
100 N FM 3167
Rio Grande City
Willacy County
Sebastian Community Center
434 West 8th St.
Sebastian
