Valley doctor: Look at social distancing as a positive during pandemic

WESLACO – There are several rumors and misconceptions going around about COVID-19.

A virus can infect anyone, but the way it affects everyone is different. Disease experts have found a correlation that will affect the Rio Grande Valley.

“We’re a community with a high index of obesity and hypertension and diabetes. We should take this very seriously, because patients with those conditions can be affected in more severe ways than the regular population without these conditions,” Dr. Juan Chavez Paz, a pulmonologist.

Social distancing has been proven to be the most effective method to prevent the spread of the virus. Experts recommend to be at least six feet away from another person.

Dr. Paz says people should look at the current situation as a positive to slow down the pace of our lives to better our mental health.

