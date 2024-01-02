Valley doctor offers tips on how to achieve fitness goals for the new year

A common goal to start off the new year on the right foot, improving our physical fitness.

Several Rio Grande Valley residents are putting their health on the top of their list of New Year's resolutions, and they are not alone.

According to a Forbes study, 48 percent of adults across the country say they want to focus on their fitness goals this year, but for many people it can be hard to keep those fitness resolutions alive.

"Every time I have resolutions, they don't work out for me, so I am tired of that," McAllen resident Jaime Cortina said.

Dr. Arturo Torices, with Mission Regional Medical Center, gave tips on how to keep fitness resolutions going.

He says just putting your goal into motion is a good a start, then set the pace of your fitness of journey.

"Start the first week, just go a couple of minutes, you can just do some walking, swimming, Zumba whatever you want that is going to put your heartbeat a little faster than you regularly are," Torices said.

He also recommends taking a buddy with you to the gym to encourage one another to stay on track. For those who want to start dieting, Torices says, don't try to limit how much you eat.

"Just starving to death, not eating or drinking, just because we think if we do this plus going to the gym we are going to lose weight, it's not going to work like that," Torices said.

Torices recommends talking to a nutritionist to find a diet that fits your health needs.

Lastly, have patience because physical fitness does not happen overnight.