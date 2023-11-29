Valley doctor warns of rising RSV cases in children

Hospitals in the Rio Grande Valley say they're seeing more kids coming in with the RSV virus.

South Texas Health Systems said 10 kids spent the night at their hospitals for RSV and 15 others were are also being treated for other respiratory illnesses including pneumonia and bronchitis.

"We are having a big surge of patients with RSV," STHS doctor Eduardo Candanosa said. "We've been having more than regularly."

New CDC data shows a rise in respiratory illnesses, not just RSV, in 10 states. Texas is one of the states where activity is considered high.

Experts say it's common for cases to spike in the south and then spread. Symptoms to watch for is fever, cough or sore throat.

"This virus RSV is usually a winter virus. In the summer, we don't have many cases. Usually it starts in October, late October, all the way to February and March. We usually have a high influx with RSV," Candanosa said.

Most RSV cases are in children. Nationwide, flu and COVID hospitalizations are highest among people older than 65.