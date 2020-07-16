Valley educators work with parents, teachers to get answers on school reopenings

It's a situation that local Rio Grande Valley educators say is always changing. education groups, like the American Federation of Teachers, Association of Texas Professional Educators, and the Texas Classroom Teachers Association, have held meetings alongside local county leaders, school superintendents and city commissioners.

They say Hidalgo County's order to switch to just remote learning for now, gives them room to breathe.

Marsha Gonzalez is the president of the American Federation of Teachers in Edinburg, who along with her colleagues Antonio Mercado and Thane Stroop - local Edinburg presidents for the ATPE and TCTA, say they've been working with parents and teachers to get answers on reopening schools.

Watch the video for the full story.