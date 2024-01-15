Valley electric companies give tips on how to conserve energy

Electric companies in the Rio Grande Valley are on standby to help residents make sure their power stays on and are offering some tips to help reduce energy usage.

ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve as much energy as they can. They're forecasting a very high demand on the grid and their reserves might run low.

ERCOT has concerns that supply might be overtaken by demand, and they forecast a peak in demand starting on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

"In this case, heaters will be used a lot. You want to monitor that; you want to make sure you don't put too many heaters in one room," Magic Valley Electric Communications Manager Juan Hermosillo said. "Anytime you can maybe adjust your thermostat a couple of degrees, that makes a huge difference along with unplugging any appliances, maybe any electronics that aren't in use. Those little things all together can end up making a big difference."

Another thing to do is layer up on clothing to stay warm. Make sure devices, like cell phone chargers, are unplugged if they are not in use.

Energy experts say if you do lose power, this might not be caused by the power grid. It could be just a fallen branch or windy conditions that knocked down a power line near your home.

If that's the case, you're asked to check with your energy provider.

Both Magic Valley Electric and the Brownsville Public Utilities Board are on standby in case any power outages occur.