Valley expert weighs in on new parenting approach

Parenting is challenging, and stresses from work and being pulled in every direction adds to it.

Brianna Steele is a stay-at-home mother of four. She home schools her kids, which she says takes a lot of patience.

It's easy for her to get overwhelmed with the stresses of keeping her household under control, but she says the concept of 'gentle parenting' is helping her find a balance in her approach to raising happy and confident children, as well as breaking those generational cycles of being aggressive.

"What it represents is healthy outcomes through prevention and early support," McAllen Easterseals counselor Brenda Vera said. "Part of it is recognizing what are those signs of abuse and neglect and really strengthening parents approaches."

We may be used to immediately raising our voices, spanking our children, or showing them tough love.

"When you don't have a sound mind, you will snap," Steele said. "There are days when I yell. There are days where I may hit the table to get their attention, but I find myself trying to do things with love."

There are different approaches to parenting that experts say could create a healthier home environment.

"Meeting the child where they are at, kneeling down to their eye level, and practicing our own patience, taking deep breaths, 'mom needs a break, mom has strong emotions as well'', Vera said.

Watch the video above for the full report.