Valley family involved in deadly crash in Mexico

Tuesday, April 02 2024

A Rio Grande Valley family was involved in a deadly crash in Mexico on Monday, killing a young boy.

The crash happened in Camargo, across the border from Rio Grande City.

The boy was from the Valley and was inside the vehicle with two others. Those two individuals were hospitalized, but their conditions are unknown. The boy's identity has not yet been released.

The crash involved two trucks that crashed head on; both trucks were heavily damaged.

