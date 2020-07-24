Valley family speaks up on losing loved ones to coronavirus

In a matter of days, a Rio Grande Valley family lost four loved ones to the coronavirus.

With a heavy heart, Pastor Daniel Caballero sings the songs he wrote with his wife Sara of nearly 50 years.

Gone after more than 20 days fighting COVID-19, hospitalized at a McAllen hospital, Sara Caballero leaves behind her husband, her daughter Keila, two of her boys, Daniel and Michael, along with 16 grandchildren.

“Within one month, two of her brothers, one sister and my mother have all passed away within 12 days because of this COVID,” says Keila.

A virus that Keila says she doesn't know where the four got it from.

The first death was Florentino, then Luis Gonzalez. Third was Rosa Alvarez. And earlier this week, Sara, a 68-year-old church singer and pastor known for her positivity and caring personality.

