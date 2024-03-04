Valley farmers continue to push for more water for their crops

Rio Grande Valley farmers and other officials are asking for help in getting more water to their crops.

The ongoing push is on the heels of the closure of the Rio Grande Valley Sugar Mill in Santa Rosa, which is closing down in several weeks.

Farmers and officials are calling on Mexico to allow water to flow down the Rio Grande and calling on U.S. officials in Washington to make it happen.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez talked about the issues cities may have getting water in the future if quantities drop more.

Chairman of the RGV Sugar Growers Cooperative Tudor Uhlhorn spoke on behalf of the sugar mills. He says we're entering a dry summer with perhaps the lowest reservoir levels ever.

Uhlorn says the losses in productivity at the Valley's sugar mill will likely be replaced by output in Mexico.

Under normal circumstances, Mercedes-area farmer Mike England would replant sugar cane as it's harvested.

"I don't have the water to even get new cane planted," England said.

Now he'll replant on a field on Mile 2 West with cotton, and he'll only plant in one out of every five acres.

The last of the sugar cane is whatever is still planted now, farmers are urging officials in Washington for help in dealing with Mexico.

