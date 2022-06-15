Valley firearms instructor offering free license to carry courses to teachers

An area firearm instructor is offering free license to carry courses to Valley teachers and school staff.

Emmanuel Martinez, a firearms instructor with Operation Shield, says his goal was to get 100 school personnel licenses to carry permits this summer.

So far, 70 people have taken the course.

"Even with a license to carry, they still cannot carry in the school,' Martinez said. "However, at least they know a little more of the laws and what they can do with their firearm and how to respond to an active shooter."