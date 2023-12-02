Valley food vendors expecting large crowd for Christmas in the Park in McAllen

About 40,000 people are expected to stop by McAllen's Christmas in the Park carnival.

The free, family-friendly carnival kicks off the holiday season in the city, and you can even grab dinner there.

Daniel Gutierrez, owner of Taco Burger Daniel in Edinburg, is one of 50 local vendors selling food and crafts at Christmas in the Park.

This is the seventh year in a row that Gutierrez has flipped burgers during the two-day carnival.

Gutierrez said he expects to grill over 650 pounds of ground beef during the carnival.

Taco Burger Daniel made a profit of close to $10,000 last year, and Gutierrez said he hopes to rake in the same amount this year.

Selling out of food is also the goal of local vendor Maribel Rodriguez, co-owner of Oscar's Tacos in Pharr.

Rodriguez says she's been prepping since Monday to buy and precut the meat for 300 tacos.

During last year’s Christmas in the Park, Oscar’s Tacos made over $2,000 in profits.

Christmas in the Park will run through 11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1. It will resume on Saturday, Dec. 2 from noon to 11 p.m.

