Valley gang member sentenced on weapons-related charges
A San Juan man was sentenced for being a felon in possession of multiple firearms, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
The attorney's office said 42-year-old Daniel Garza pleaded guilty on Nov. 30, 2023. He was sentenced to serve up to five years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
Officials said Garza is a known member of the Vallucos criminal street gang and has had several convictions for violent, weapons-related offenses. As per federal law, he was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.
Law enforcement believed Garza was in possession of prohibited items and launched an investigation.
They launched a search warrant at Garza's residence on June 27, 2023, and discovered two firearms, body armor, a mask and a bag of firearm magazines.
The attorney's office said authorities also reviewed Garza's social media and obtained recent photographs of him in possession of several other firearms, including a belt-fed rifle and a firearm Garza claimed was fully automatic.
Garza will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.
More News
News Video
-
Mercedes ISD asks voters to approve $48 million bond for district repairs
-
Linn-San Manuel fire department asking for donations for family who lost home...
-
Brownsville judge recommends court overturn rulings in Melissa Lucio conviction
-
U.S. Coast Guard searches for missing 19-year-old swimmer near Port Mansfield
-
Pump Patrol: Monday, April 15, 2024
Sports Video
-
Soaring South Hawks zero in on deep playoff run
-
Weslaco native pro-boxer, Brandon Figueroa, prepares for the ring
-
Harlingen's Faith Franklin eyes setting records at Area Track & Field Meet
-
UTRGV introduces Kahil Fennell as new MBB Head Coach
-
Weslaco's Brandon Figueroa announces return to the ring