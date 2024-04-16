Valley gang member sentenced on weapons-related charges

A San Juan man was sentenced for being a felon in possession of multiple firearms, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The attorney's office said 42-year-old Daniel Garza pleaded guilty on Nov. 30, 2023. He was sentenced to serve up to five years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Officials said Garza is a known member of the Vallucos criminal street gang and has had several convictions for violent, weapons-related offenses. As per federal law, he was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

Law enforcement believed Garza was in possession of prohibited items and launched an investigation.

They launched a search warrant at Garza's residence on June 27, 2023, and discovered two firearms, body armor, a mask and a bag of firearm magazines.

The attorney's office said authorities also reviewed Garza's social media and obtained recent photographs of him in possession of several other firearms, including a belt-fed rifle and a firearm Garza claimed was fully automatic.

Garza will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.