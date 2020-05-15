Valley gyms prepare health safety protocols for staff, clients ahead of reopening

On Monday, May 18, gyms will be allowed to opening back up across Texas with strict restrictions under Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders.

Gyms will only be able to operate at 25% capacity. Showers and locker rooms will still be off limits.

Gym goers will be required to wear gloves that cover their entire hands while handling equipment and will be responsible, along with the establishment, to disinfect before and after use. Masks are not required, but highly recommended.

If gym members take their own supplies, such as yoga mats, inside the facility, it must be disinfected before and after use. Clients would also need to stay six feet apart.

Some Rio Grande Valley gyms have added their own protocols for staff and members.

Watch the video above for the full report.