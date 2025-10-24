Valley high school marching bands preparing for area competition

The sounds of drums, brass, and woodwind notes will fill the air at the McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Eleven marching bands from across the Rio Grande Valley will compete in the 6A area competition in the hopes of advancing to the state championship.

“Because we only have 21 bands going, only three will advance to state,” Veterans Memorial Band Director Elizabeth Stone said.

On Friday, marching band students tuned each note and perfected each step of the routine they started learning in the summer.

The students practice their routines in the mornings and afternoons.

Saturday's forecast calls for some hot fall temperatures, but band directors are making the perfect pitch to students.

“We're constantly telling them, ‘drink water, drink Gatorade,’ and making sure that these kids are good to go,” Stone said.

It’s a sentiment echoed by Hanna High School Band Director Dennis Ewing.

“We take breaks when necessary,” Ewing said. “We follow state guidelines on temperature and rehearsal restrictions so that by this time of the year, they're prepared to be in a uniform.”

As their students march into the area competition, band directors said they have a message for their students.

“It’s important they do their absolute best, and if they did their best, then that’s what they should be proud of,” Ewing said.

“We want for them to be proud of themselves,” Stone said.

The first marching band takes the field on Saturday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m.

Watch the video above for the full story.