Valley hospitals at full capacity causing issues for people with mental health needs

Hospital beds in the Rio Grande Valley are becoming few and far between, but the need for mental health services is also rising.

Heart attacks and panic attacks are two very different things, with very similar symptoms.

"We are seeing clients calling us that they have attended the emergency room, because they felt they were having a heart attack. When they were examined, then they realized they were actually having a panic attack," says Maria Cristina Quilantan-Dia with Counseling Center of South Texas.

Quilantan-Diaz says this confusion started about two months ago, and has only been getting worse. She says now that hospitals are reaching full capacity, people suffering from a panic attack only get worse when they get there. This issue is even affecting children.

