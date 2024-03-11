Valley immigrant rights group oppose Senate Bill 4, which is set to take effect Wednesday

In just two days the Supreme Court will be weighing in on the future of Senate Bill 4, the controversial state law that would make crossing the border illegally into Texas a state crime.

SB4 would give local and state cops the authority to arrest and jail migrants they think crossed the border illegally.

Under SB4, undocumented migrants could face up to six months in jail and repeat offenders could face up to 20 years in prison.

Now pro-immigrant organizations say this is racial profiling and wrong for state officials to deport people.

The South Texas Immigration Council is giving out cards to the undocumented community to make them aware of their rights. The card reads, don't sign any papers you don't understand and stay quiet until you have legal representation.

South Texas Immigration Council Executive Director Benigno Peña says what laws like SB4 in Texas are trying to do is an ethnic cleansing.

"It rationally profiles certain individuals without even asking the question. If you go on immigration, a lot of you make your questions based on color of skin. That's unconstitutional. You have to ask individual questions as to how you came in, what you came in, but then let's not forget that you are protected against those type of questions," Peña said.

Peña says it also allows state judges, who are not trained in immigration law, to deport people. If someone whose immigration status is pending is sent back, their case would automatically be closed.

"We will be seeing a lot of discrimination. There's also the possibility that our community, the immigrant community, won't speak English. Not work with local police when crimes are committed for fear of being turned over to immigration service or being removed from this country. So, this law presents problems at all different levels," Peña said

He says SB4 could also affect taxpayers.

Funds would be shifted from local police to federal law enforcement, which that means less policing in local communities.

The organization is giving presentations and reminding people to carry any valid immigration document you might have.

