Valley irrigation district warning of low water levels

A Mercedes-based irrigation district is warning the North Alamo Water Supply Corporation that they may run out of water to provide to them.

The Hidalgo and Cameron Counties Irrigation District No. 9 made the warning in a letter obtained by Channel 5 News. The letter, dated Friday, Aug. 18, says the district may run out of irrigation water “within the next 60 days.”

If that happens, there will also be no push water available for the North Alamo Water Supply Corporation. Steven Sanchez, the general manager for the water utility company, said they now are up against a deadline to look for additional push water.

“We have to do everything we can to keep the water flowing. If they run out of water, then we buy to push water through them, or we have to go out in the market and look for it,” Sanchez said.

According to Sanchez, push water is irrigation or domestic water that fills up the canals that provide water to the plant.

Sanchez says they operate two canals with the Hidalgo and Cameron Counties Irrigation District No. 9 that are in north Edcouch and east of Donna. The North Alamo Water Supply Corp. is currently working on building an alternate line to cover one of the canals that should be complete in the next 30 days.

"I think for this fall we will be OK," Sanchez said. "I don't see a problem because the situation we are in, we are a regional water system. We have a large customer base, but the other cities are in the same situation as we are in, so we're all going to have to work together to help their customers and help our customers."