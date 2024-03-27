Valley law enforcement agencies awaiting guidance on Texas immigration law

EDITOR’S NOTE: After the story aired on Tuesday, March 19, the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals voted to block Senate Bill 4 from going into effect. The story has been edited for clarity.

The Hidalgo County district attorney says he will be meeting with the local sheriff and police departments in the county to discuss Texas’ controversial immigration law.

Senate Bill 4 allows police officers in Texas to arrest migrants on charges of illegally entering the country. It also authorizes judges to order the suspects to leave the U.S.

READ MORE: Anticipation and anger on Texas border after Supreme Court lets strict immigration law take effect

The law was first signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in December 2023 during a visit to Brownsville. Since then, SB 4 has faced a series of legal challenges.

On Tuesday night, hours after the Supreme Court allowed the law to go into effect, the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals put the law back on hold.

In an interview made prior to the block, Hidalgo County District Attorney Terry Palacios said the Supreme Court ruling was imminent.

“The lift is something we anticipated,” Palacios said. “We are not sure how long the lift is going to last, but we are going to ensure the laws are enforced."

Other law enforcement agencies are hoping for more guidance.

SEE MORE REACTIONS ON SB 4 HERE

“We are standing by for further direction from the government, “Port Isabel police Sgt. Carlos Gonzalez said. “Where are we going to house these people? Who are going to deport them and transport them to and from?"

While local law enforcement await future guidance, the Mission Police Department says arrests will only happen when a person is seen illegally crossing, and not under other circumstances.

The League of Latin American Citizens say there still runs the risk of racial profiling.

Watch the video above for the full story.