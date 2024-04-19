Valley law enforcement agencies participating in National Drug Take Back Day

Several law enforcement agencies across the Rio Grande Valley are teaming up with the Drug Enforcement Administration to make sure prescription drugs don’t fall into the wrong hands.

Saturday, April 27, 2024, is National Drug Take Back Day, where the public is encouraged to drop off expired or unfinished medications at their local police station.

The Edinburg Police Department is one of the agencies that will be participating in the program.

According to the DEA, most people who abuse drugs get them from friends or family. These drugs are dangerous if not used properly, and can also cause serious side effects. It’s why the DEA says properly disposing your medications is so important.

“We're targeting this prescription medication because that's the most dangerous… but if people have expired over the counter medication they want to get rid of, it's better to give it to us and let us know,” DEA McAllen District Assistant Special Agent in Charge Ed Townsend said. “Do it the proper way than just throw it in the trash or flush it down the toilet or anything like that, We'll take care of it properly."

Agents collected more than 3 thousand pounds of medications in the Valley in October 2023.

DEA officials will accept any type of prescription or over-the counter medications, except for needles.

A full list of locations of where you can drop off your medications in Hidalgo and Cameron counties is available online.