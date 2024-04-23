Valley lawmakers weigh in on truck traffic at ports of entry

Several Rio Grande Valley lawmakers were in town talking about international truck traffic with officials from the Anzalduas International Bridge.

The $50 million project to expand inspection stations on the United States side is still underway, but State Representative Terry Canales says he's working to expand highways connected to ports of entry.

"When a truck crosses any one of the bridges, there's really no infrastructure spiral off of the Rio Grande Valley. The goal is for us to have infrastructure. It will make them head one way, one direction border security system. Smuggling something, we know where to find you," Canales said.

Canales is talking about the international bridge trade corridor, a proposed freeway giving truckers direct interstate access to several international bridges. It would run from Pharr to Donna.

Last June, Governor Greg Abbott requested the Texas Department of Transportation to allocate $150 million for construction.

It's set to begin in 2026 and take three years to finish.