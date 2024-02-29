Valley leaders react to President Biden's visit to the border

President Joe Biden will be making his first visit to the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday since taking office.

A recent Gallup poll is showing that immigration is the top issue for voters heading into the presidential election.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Valley Congressman Vicente Gonzalez will also be traveling with the president.

While immigration will be the main focus of the visit Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño says he will be meeting with President Biden during his visit.

"We're also looking forward to addressing the fact that we just recently had the sugar mill here in Santa Rosa notify us that they're closing and all the employees losing their job. That's a direct result of Mexico not meeting it's obligation and responsibility under the water treaty," Treviño said. "One other point that I hope I'm able to bring up is the fact that our shrimping industry, our shrimpers have been impacted for years from the importation of global foreign shrimp."

President Biden plans to meet with local law enforcement and border patrol agents.

Local Republicans and Democratic leaders have different views of how the President has handled the immigration issue.

Democrats think he's trying to address the concerns.

"I think the President's made really substantial concessions on this issue. He's made some from really strong proposals to address some of the concerns that people have about the border. I think they're overblown, but nonetheless, he's addressing them," Cameron County Democratic Party Chair Jared Hockema said.

On the other hand, Republicans think this visit is too little too late.

"I am originally an optimist, and so I want to believe that there's good that's going to come out of this, but unfortunately, I mean it's been three years, and he's just now going," Hidalgo County Republican Party Chair Adrienne Peña Garza said. "I'm glad that he is visiting, but I believe that most voters are aware that it's taken him three years."

A Monmouth Upoll released this week shows that eight in 10 Americans, regardless of their political affiliation, are concerned over illegal immigration.

The President is also expected to speak on the bi-partisan border agreement during his visit.

