Valley Made, Local Strong: Keto Mini Donuts

A business with locations in Edinburg and Harlingen is helping the Valley community satisfy cravings with a healthy alternative.

Keto MINI Donuts is located on Sugar Road in Edinburg, but these desserts contain no sugar.

The tiny donuts help with portion control, as well as with the macro count in the keto diet. All of their donuts are less than 1 gram of net carb each.

But it's not just donuts that they serve.

"We have everything from over 13 flavors of cookies, over 25 flavors of cupcakes, over 75 flavors of donuts that we do throughout the season,” said Sophiah Rodriguez with Keto Mini Donuts. “We even have cheesecakes and we specialize in cakes, as well.”

The next time you're craving something sweet, but you don't want to feel guilty about getting a dessert, head to Keto Mini Donuts in Edinburg or Harlingen: they're Valley Made, and Local Strong.