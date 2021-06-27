Valley Made, Local Strong: Raw Xocolate

Jesus Bojorquez makes everything from scratch at Raw Xocolate in Brownsville.

"I want to make something more natural, something unique,” Bojorquez said. “It's a way to express love, and I'm doing something that could help some people feel better."

There's a lot of meaning behind the name Raw Xocolate.

"I was studying for biomedical sciences and my goal was to become a pharmacist,” Bojorquez said. “And I was studying and took a little break and I started reading about chocolate and back in the day the Aztec name for chocolate is with an 'X' so for me RX means prescription and before medicine there is food."

Bojorquez wanted to help brighten people's days with his product and gets cocoa beans from around the world.

“My main supplier is from Mexico, but I also get some from Belize, Guatemala, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Columbia, Uganda, Ghana, and the Philippines as well," Bojorquez said.

Customers love the pastries Raw Xocolate offers including the chocolate brownie and Danish. Even the drinks are bursting with flavor.

All the chocolate is made in house.

Raw Xocolate is open every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

They're Valley Made and Local Strong.